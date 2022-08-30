This custom-built house in Windsor is on two parcels of land on over 12 acres. The interior of the home is over 4,000 square feet and includes a three-car garage, gated entry, a chef’s kitchen, owned solar and Starlink internet.

Outside, there’s a pool, bocce ball court, plenty of seating and an outdoor kitchen. The vineyards are split between two types of grapes, with three acres of pinot noir, and 1/2 acre of sauvignon blanc. There’s also a water well that has been tested at 80 gal/min.

11424 Brooks Road, Windsor is listed by Adrian Roach of W Real Estate

