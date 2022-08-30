This expanded view shows the full estate and both vineyards.

From this view, the owned-solar setup is clearly seen.

This is a view of the vineyard in the evening,

There are raised bed planters useful for growing vegetables for preparing food with.

This is a view of the vineyards from the backyard.

The soaking bathtub is in its own niche in the bathroom.

The min bathroom is spacious with a custom set of sinks.

The main bedroom is spacious, with two seating areas and a dual sided gas fireplace.

The dining room is placed close to the kitchen, but still retains a more formal feel.

From this view the custom island and cabinetry can be more easily viewed.

There’s a small game table or seating area by one of the windows in the living room, giving a panoramic view of the vineyards.

Going in through the front door, it’s clear how the windows on either side help to bring natural light into the entryway.

Though this house was built in 2007, the front door area has a Arts and Crafts feel.

The exterior of the house has custom rock work on the exterior walls, and the 3 car garage is right up front.

This custom-built house in Windsor is on two parcels of land on over 12 acres. The interior of the home is over 4,000 square feet and includes a three-car garage, gated entry, a chef’s kitchen, owned solar and Starlink internet.

Outside, there’s a pool, bocce ball court, plenty of seating and an outdoor kitchen. The vineyards are split between two types of grapes, with three acres of pinot noir, and 1/2 acre of sauvignon blanc. There’s also a water well that has been tested at 80 gal/min.

11424 Brooks Road, Windsor is listed by Adrian Roach of W Real Estate

