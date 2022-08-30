Windsor estate with two vineyards listed for $3,695,000
Slide 1 of 23
11424 Brooks Road, Windsor - $3,695,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 4,432 square feet. Lot size: 12.24 acres. Year built: 2007.
The exterior of the house has custom rock work on the exterior walls, and the 3 car garage is right up front.
Slide 2 of 23
Front door.
Though this house was built in 2007, the front door area has a Arts and Crafts feel.
Slide 3 of 23
Entrance.
Going in through the front door, it’s clear how the windows on either side help to bring natural light into the entryway.
Slide 4 of 23
Custom floor.
The wood flooring at the entryway includes a two-color parquet design.
Slide 5 of 23
Living room.
There’s custom recessed ceilings, oversized windows, and wood flooring in the living room area.
Slide 6 of 23
Game table.
There’s a small game table or seating area by one of the windows in the living room, giving a panoramic view of the vineyards.
Slide 7 of 23
Kitchen.
This chef’s kitchen has professional grade appliances, recessed lighting, and custom cabinets.
Slide 8 of 23
Kitchen.
From this view the custom island and cabinetry can be more easily viewed.
Slide 9 of 23
Formal dining room.
The dining room is placed close to the kitchen, but still retains a more formal feel.
Slide 10 of 23
Wine storage.
There’s a wine closet near to the dining room/kitchen area.
Slide 11 of 23
Primary bedroom.
The main bedroom is spacious, with two seating areas and a dual sided gas fireplace.
Slide 12 of 23
Primary bedroom.
A closer view of the additional sitting area and fireplace.
Slide 13 of 23
Primary bathroom.
The min bathroom is spacious with a custom set of sinks.
Slide 14 of 23
Primary bathroom.
The soaking bathtub is in its own niche in the bathroom.
Slide 15 of 23
Patio.
This back patio overlooks the vineyards.
Slide 16 of 23
Yard.
This is a view of the vineyards from the backyard.
Slide 17 of 23
Outdoor kitchen/dining area.
There’s a full outdoor kitchen with a patio.
Slide 18 of 23
Pool.
There’s a modest-sized wading pool.
Slide 19 of 23
Bocce ball court.
There’s a regulation sized bocce ball court in the yard.
Slide 20 of 23
Garden.
There are raised bed planters useful for growing vegetables for preparing food with.
Slide 21 of 23
Vineyard.
This is a view of the vineyard in the evening,
Slide 22 of 23
Aerial view.
From this view, the owned-solar setup is clearly seen.
Slide 23 of 23
Overview.
This expanded view shows the full estate and both vineyards.
This custom-built house in Windsor is on two parcels of land on over 12 acres. The interior of the home is over 4,000 square feet and includes a three-car garage, gated entry, a chef’s kitchen, owned solar and Starlink internet.
Outside, there’s a pool, bocce ball court, plenty of seating and an outdoor kitchen. The vineyards are split between two types of grapes, with three acres of pinot noir, and 1/2 acre of sauvignon blanc. There’s also a water well that has been tested at 80 gal/min.
11424 Brooks Road, Windsor is listed by Adrian Roach of W Real Estate
Click through our gallery above to preview this Windsor vineyard estate