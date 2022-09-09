Slide 1 of 18
5757 Carriage Lane, Santa Rosa - $899,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,072 square feet. Lot size: 10,019 square feet. Year built: 1987.
This spacious house has been upgraded throughout the interior, and energy-efficient solar has been added for both the house as well as the pool.
Living room.
The flooring has been updated to vinyl plank in the entry and a new carpet in the living room.
Pool.
This custom pool includes a waterfall feature.
30350 River Road, Cloverdale - $1,075,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,276 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1960.
Built in 1960, this ranch-style home has plenty of space for both indoor and outdoor living ad entertaining.
Living room.
This country-style living room includes rustic wood flooring and a brick fireplace
Pool.
This is a specialty salt-water pool.
880 Middle Rincon Road, Santa Rosa - $725,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,406 square feet. Lot size: 7,227 square feet. Year built: 1966.
This tract-style suburban house features a 7,227 square foot lot, a new roof, and RV parking.
Living room/dining room.
The interior has an open floor plan, and the living room, dining room, and kitchen area are all steps from each other.
Pool.
The pool takes up the entirety of this backyard area.
41907 Leeward Road, The Sea Ranch - $1,175,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,657 square feet. Lot size: 9,749 square feet. Year built: N/A
Located in the planned community of The Sea Ranch, this house is close to trails, golf courses, the ocean, and shared common areas with other houses in the area.
Living room.
The living room has high ceilings and oversized windows to take advantage of the coastal views and let natural lighting in.
Community pool.
The community pool is large enough to host a number of people, either relaxing or practicing laps. An added bonus is the close proximity of changing rooms and professional maintenance and upkeep.
8990 Highway 116, Forestville - $1,599,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,618 square feet. Lot size: 5 acres. Year built: 1980
On 5 acres of land in Forestville, this house is meant to feel more like a private retreat.
Living room.
The living room has a high, wooden beamed ceiling and custom windows offering views of the redwoods outside.
Pool.
This custom built pool is surrounded by a deck and includes a pool house.
3348 Terra Linda Drive, Santa Rosa - $1,200,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 2,142 square feet. Lot size: 0.33 acres. Year built: 1976
Built in 1976, this house has been completely remodeled, with an addition of an additional bathroom. There’s a downstairs studio space with a separate entrance, as well.
Living room.
The living room is spacious, and completely redone with wood floors and fresh paint.
Pool.
The kidney-shaped pool is a one of the original additions from when this home was built in 1976.