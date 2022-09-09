The kidney-shaped pool is a one of the original additions from when this home was built in 1976.

The living room is spacious, and completely redone with wood floors and fresh paint.

Built in 1976, this house has been completely remodeled, with an addition of an additional bathroom. There’s a downstairs studio space with a separate entrance, as well.

This custom built pool is surrounded by a deck and includes a pool house.

The living room has a high, wooden beamed ceiling and custom windows offering views of the redwoods outside.

On 5 acres of land in Forestville, this house is meant to feel more like a private retreat.

The community pool is large enough to host a number of people, either relaxing or practicing laps. An added bonus is the close proximity of changing rooms and professional maintenance and upkeep.

The living room has high ceilings and oversized windows to take advantage of the coastal views and let natural lighting in.

Located in the planned community of The Sea Ranch, this house is close to trails, golf courses, the ocean, and shared common areas with other houses in the area.

The pool takes up the entirety of this backyard area.

The interior has an open floor plan, and the living room, dining room, and kitchen area are all steps from each other.

Built in 1960, this ranch-style home has plenty of space for both indoor and outdoor living ad entertaining.

The flooring has been updated to vinyl plank in the entry and a new carpet in the living room.

This spacious house has been upgraded throughout the interior, and energy-efficient solar has been added for both the house as well as the pool.

This week has been a hot one! Staying cool is on a lot of people’s minds. A great way to do that is to take a dip in a swimming pool.

Homebuyers who know that the summers in Sonoma County can get hot may see the addition of a pool to their homebuying checklist as a big plus.

Fortunately, right now there are a number of homes with pools on the market in Sonoma County.

Click through our gallery above to see currently listed homes that include a pool.