This structure can be used for storage just as well as a freestanding barn.

This structure is less like a barn and more like a shed attached to the house, though the original listing had it stated as one.

In West County, this small house was built in 1960, and there’s not a lot of information about the size of the lot or the available interior space.

The barn looks to be less like a storage area than another home on the acreage.

This house is listed as a two-bedroom, but includes over 6,000 square feet of interior space on 160 acres of land.

This barn looks to be a newer addition to the house and is professionally constructed.

This well-maintained, updated house is in Cloverdale, and is located on an acre of land.

This barn is hard to pin from the outside; it can be storage, agricultural, or even horse stalls.

This small house looks like it needs work, but on 1.24 acres it may currently be used as a workshop or work area.

The inside of the barn is down to the studs, but appears to be newly constructed on the interior with new wiring for the lights.

This old barn looks like it’s an original remnant from when the house was built.

Built in 1940, this house would have been in place when Sebastopol was mainly farmland, though the house has been updated extensively.

There are a number of stalls in this barn, with fresh hay. This home would be well-suited for a homebuyer with horses.

This house was built in 1976, and this horse barn looks to have been built at the same time.

This two-story house looks like it’s located in a suburban neighborhood, with a two-car garage and carefully maintained landscaping. It's sitting on over 3 acres of land, which leaves plenty of room for a sizeable barn.

Sonoma County cities like Santa Rosa have a rich agricultural history. While the number of active farms has significantly decreased as the area has grown, reminders of the past remain, even on current home listings. The most obvious of which tend to be barns.

For some homebuyers, a barn may be what they’re looking for, especially if they own horses. For others, a barn that’s been created for agricultural use can be used to store gardening equipment or bulky machinery such as tractors or lawnmowers. An empty barn on its own also has a handful of unconventional uses that a homebuyer may find useful, from storing classic cars, becoming a work-at-home-space, to being used as an art studio.

