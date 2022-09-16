Sonoma County cities like Santa Rosa have a rich agricultural history. While the number of active farms has significantly decreased as the area has grown, reminders of the past remain, even on current home listings. The most obvious of which tend to be barns.

For some homebuyers, a barn may be what they’re looking for, especially if they own horses. For others, a barn that’s been created for agricultural use can be used to store gardening equipment or bulky machinery such as tractors or lawnmowers. An empty barn on its own also has a handful of unconventional uses that a homebuyer may find useful, from storing classic cars, becoming a work-at-home-space, to being used as an art studio.

