4553 Acacia Way, Penngrove - $1,495,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,516 square feet. Lot size: 3.08 acres. Year built: 1974.
This two-story house looks like it’s located in a suburban neighborhood, with a two-car garage and carefully maintained landscaping. It's sitting on over 3 acres of land, which leaves plenty of room for a sizeable barn.
Barn.
This house was built in 1976, and this horse barn looks to have been built at the same time.
Barn interior.
There are a number of stalls in this barn, with fresh hay. This home would be well-suited for a homebuyer with horses.
503 Watertrough Road, Sebastopol - $880,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,482 square feet. Lot size: .70 acres. Year built: 1940.
Built in 1940, this house would have been in place when Sebastopol was mainly farmland, though the house has been updated extensively.
Barn.
This old barn looks like it’s an original remnant from when the house was built.
Barn interior.
The inside of the barn is down to the studs, but appears to be newly constructed on the interior with new wiring for the lights.
304 Millbrae Avenue, Santa Rosa - $629,000
3 beds, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 1.24 acres. Year built: N/A.
This small house looks like it needs work, but on 1.24 acres it may currently be used as a workshop or work area.
Barn.
This barn is hard to pin from the outside; it can be storage, agricultural, or even horse stalls.
Horse.
This listing shows a practice yard for horses, so the assumption would lean towards horse barn.
30350 River Road, Cloverdale - $1,075,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,276 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1960.
This well-maintained, updated house is in Cloverdale, and is located on an acre of land.
Barn.
This barn looks to be a newer addition to the house and is professionally constructed.
Barn interior.
The inside of the barn has custom horse stalls and plenty of hay.
(Undisclosed Address), Penngrove - $6,950,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 6,330 square feet. Lot size: 160 acres. Year built: 2012.
This house is listed as a two-bedroom, but includes over 6,000 square feet of interior space on 160 acres of land.
Barn.
The barn looks to be less like a storage area than another home on the acreage.
Barn interior.
The interior of this barn has been customized as a comfortable living space.
21448 Alpine Terrace, Monte Rio - $470,000
2 beds, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1960.
In West County, this small house was built in 1960, and there’s not a lot of information about the size of the lot or the available interior space.
Barn.
This structure is less like a barn and more like a shed attached to the house, though the original listing had it stated as one.
Barn interior.
This structure can be used for storage just as well as a freestanding barn.