This view shows the main house surrounded by the vineyards.

This view shows the layout of the horse training areas, including the barns and outdoor arena.

There’s a fully outdoor training area for the horses as well.

This covered arena is for training horses with an indoor feel to it.

The main equestrian barn is equipped with 68 stalls and a tack room.

Though it can be difficult to tell in photographs, the vineyards are sizable.

There’s an open patio set up for lounging around a full-size pool.

Going into the backyard, there’s a covered patio with a gas fireplace, next to the open-air backyard kitchen.

This detail view gives a closer look at the custom tile and glasswork.

The main upstairs bathroom has dual sinks, two showers, and a soaking bathtub.

This spacious bedroom features recessed lighting, high ceilings, and a large glass French door that opens to a private patio.

This open office/workspace is behind a partial wall in one of the bedrooms.

At the top of the staircase is this sitting area with access to an outdoor balcony.

There’s an area on the ground floor dedicated to wine storage.

The spacious kitchen has the quartz tiles, granite countertops, and high-end appliances.

The entryway steps down into this sizable living room with hardwood flooring with raised ceilings.

The tiled entry leading to the living room features a floor-to-ceiling picture window and realistic solid-metal horse sculpture.

Built in a modern Hacienda-style architecture, the front door is sizable and open with custom windows surrounding it.

The estate is also a home prepared for entertaining, with outdoor patios, a pool, and surrounding pinot noir vineyards.

Located on over 42 acres, this Petaluma estate has been primarily used as an equestrian center for boarding and training horses.

Named the EqWine estate, this custom house listed for $11. 5 million is on over 42 acres. Sixteen of those acres are dedicated to pinot noir vineyards while the rest are committed to a high-end equestrian facility containing 68 stalls and both indoor and outdoor training areas.

The main house has 7,013 square feet of interior space with a professional kitchen, four bedrooms, a wine room, working office space and a spa-like main bathroom. There are oversized windows throughout to allow plenty of natural light in and sitting areas both downstairs and upstairs.

The backyard area is set up for entertaining with patio space for outdoor dining, an outdoor kitchen and a pool area.

2420 Mountain Ranch Road, Petaluma is listed by Tim Rangel of Sotheby’s International Realty and Michael Fanelli of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty

