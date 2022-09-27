42-acre Petaluma estate with vineyards and equestrian facility listed for $11.5 million
2420 Mountain Ranch Road, Petaluma - $11,500,000
4 beds, 6 baths, 7,013 square feet. Lot size: 42.68 acres. Year built: 2000.
Located on over 42 acres, this Petaluma estate has been primarily used as an equestrian center for boarding and training horses.
Exterior back view.
The estate is also a home prepared for entertaining, with outdoor patios, a pool, and surrounding pinot noir vineyards.
Front entry.
Built in a modern Hacienda-style architecture, the front door is sizable and open with custom windows surrounding it.
Front doors, interior view.
This view shows the custom wooden doors opening to a quartz-tiled entryway.
Front entryway.
The tiled entry leading to the living room features a floor-to-ceiling picture window and realistic solid-metal horse sculpture.
Living room.
The entryway steps down into this sizable living room with hardwood flooring with raised ceilings.
Kitchen.
The spacious kitchen has the quartz tiles, granite countertops, and high-end appliances.
Wine storage.
There’s an area on the ground floor dedicated to wine storage.
Staircase.
This custom staircase leads to the upstairs rooms.
Sitting room.
At the top of the staircase is this sitting area with access to an outdoor balcony.
Office.
This open office/workspace is behind a partial wall in one of the bedrooms.
Bedroom.
This spacious bedroom features recessed lighting, high ceilings, and a large glass French door that opens to a private patio.
Primary bathroom.
The main upstairs bathroom has dual sinks, two showers, and a soaking bathtub.
Shower detail.
This detail view gives a closer look at the custom tile and glasswork.
Outdoor patio.
Going into the backyard, there’s a covered patio with a gas fireplace, next to the open-air backyard kitchen.
Pool.
There’s an open patio set up for lounging around a full-size pool.
Vineyard.
The pinot noir vineyards wrap around the property.
Vineyard.
Though it can be difficult to tell in photographs, the vineyards are sizable.
Horse stalls.
The main equestrian barn is equipped with 68 stalls and a tack room.
Training area.
This covered arena is for training horses with an indoor feel to it.
Training area.
There’s a fully outdoor training area for the horses as well.
Aerial view, equestrian facilities.
This view shows the layout of the horse training areas, including the barns and outdoor arena.
Aerial view, vineyards and main house.
This view shows the main house surrounded by the vineyards.
Named the EqWine estate, this custom house listed for $11. 5 million is on over 42 acres. Sixteen of those acres are dedicated to pinot noir vineyards while the rest are committed to a high-end equestrian facility containing 68 stalls and both indoor and outdoor training areas.
The main house has 7,013 square feet of interior space with a professional kitchen, four bedrooms, a wine room, working office space and a spa-like main bathroom. There are oversized windows throughout to allow plenty of natural light in and sitting areas both downstairs and upstairs.
The backyard area is set up for entertaining with patio space for outdoor dining, an outdoor kitchen and a pool area.
2420 Mountain Ranch Road, Petaluma is listed by Tim Rangel of Sotheby’s International Realty and Michael Fanelli of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty
