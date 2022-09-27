Named the EqWine estate, this custom house listed for $11. 5 million is on over 42 acres. Sixteen of those acres are dedicated to pinot noir vineyards while the rest are committed to a high-end equestrian facility containing 68 stalls and both indoor and outdoor training areas.

The main house has 7,013 square feet of interior space with a professional kitchen, four bedrooms, a wine room, working office space and a spa-like main bathroom. There are oversized windows throughout to allow plenty of natural light in and sitting areas both downstairs and upstairs.

The backyard area is set up for entertaining with patio space for outdoor dining, an outdoor kitchen and a pool area.

2420 Mountain Ranch Road, Petaluma is listed by Tim Rangel of Sotheby’s International Realty and Michael Fanelli of Healdsburg Sotheby’s International Realty

