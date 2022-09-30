Slide 1 of 18 101 Gentle Breeze Way, Cloverdale - $569,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,300 square feet. Lot size: 6,255 square feet. Year built: 1998. This clean house is located in a 55+ community, so in addition to being close to the nearby walking trail, it has access to tennis courts, bocce ball, and a pool.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. The living room is spacious and right next to the kitchen area.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The yard has tiered areas for the lawn and garden.

Slide 4 of 18 40 Haworth Way, Santa Rosa - $645,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,470 square feet. Lot size: 1,263 square feet. Year built: 2018. Built in 2018, this house is part of a community with a large shared area instead of a private backyard, but the amenities include solar, an electrical vehicle charger in the 2-car garage, and close access to the nearby trails.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. This house has an open floor plan, and the living room opens to an outdoor patio.

Slide 6 of 18 Open space. This large lawn area is a shared area for recreation.

Slide 7 of 18 338 Orchard Street, Healdsburg - $750,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,380 square feet. Lot size: 3,999 square feet. Year built: 1977. Built in the late 1970s, this house has been recently updated with fresh paint, new flooring, new countertops, and all new appliances. The home also has easy access to walking trails by the Russian river.

Slide 8 of 18 Living room. The floor-to-ceiling windows with wide blinds open the room with natural lighting, and the bricks on the fireplace have been painted to match the rest of the room.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. An association fee is paid to live in this particular neighborhood, so while this yard is cozy and low-maintenance, the owners also have access to a pool, spa, open green space, and walking trails by the river.

Slide 10 of 18 3913 Louis Krohn Drive, Santa Rosa - $660,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,617 square feet. Lot size: 3,450 square feet. Year built: 1999. This 2-story home is in the Courtside Village neighborhood of Santa Rosa, and just a few minutes from nearby biking and walking trails.

Slide 11 of 18 Living room. The stairs to the second floor are at the end of this living room area.

Slide 12 of 18 Walking trail. Start of the nearby walking trail at Village Green park.

Slide 13 of 18 224 Partridge Court, Windsor - $779,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,498 square feet. Lot size: 6,983 square feet. Year built: 1991. This house is located in the Alden Woods neighborhood of Windsor, and is located close to shopping, dining, and walking trails.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. This view showcases the raised ceilings and abundance of natural lighting.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The backyard is spacious and low maintenance.

Slide 16 of 18 31638 McCray Road, Cloverdale - $535,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,120 square feet. Lot size: 0.86 acres. Year built: 1957. Built in 1957, this house sits on an 0.85-acre parcel of land, and the neighborhood has access to the river and a walking trail to downtown.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. Built in 1957, this house has been well maintained, and though it has a fireplace, has been updated with new central ac and heating.