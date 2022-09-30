One amenity homebuyers may look for is easy access to walking trails. It turns out that access to urban trails in a neighborhood has been shown to increase home values as well as have a positive influence on the perceived quality of life for those living nearby, as well as the neighborhood, overall.

Besides the benefit of being able to enjoy the outdoors, it’s been found that walking has positive health benefits for any age. It can help curb cravings for sweets, ease pain in the joints, and boost the immune system. Close access to a well-maintained trail in a neighborhood may be what a  homebuyer views as an added amenity for their new home.

