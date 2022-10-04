This contemporary Sonoma estate is located on over 5 acres in a gated community known as George Ranch. Because of its location, this property has panoramic views of Sonoma Valley.

Built in 1989, this custom home has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, a chef’s kitchen with a large prep island, vaulted ceilings, a formal dining area with custom lights, a wine cellar and a media room that features mahogany and quartz flooring.

Outside, the yard has landscaped gardens, and a pool and hot tub. The estate has solar panels and a generator on the property.

19070 Baytree Lane, Sonoma is listed by David S. Costello of Compass

