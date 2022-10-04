Gated estate in Sonoma just listed for $3,750,000
19070 Baytree Lane, Sonoma - $3,750,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,457 square feet. Lot size: 5.09 acres. Year built: 1989.
This contemporary house is located on over 5 acres and offers panoramic views of the Sonoma Valley.
Front doors.
When approaching the house on the flagstone patio, the custom front doors are easy to find.
Entrance.
Entering in through the front doors, there’s a good view of the living room and glass wall offering a panoramic view of the valley.
Sitting area.
There are comfortable sitting areas throughout the house.
Kitchen.
This sizable kitchen features custom cabinets, professional-grade appliances, and a high ceiling with skylights.
Kitchen.
The large prep island doubles as a casual eating space.
Casual dining area.
This small, casual dining space is next to the kitchen, and offers access to the patio and has windows offering views of the Sonoma Valley.
Formal dining area.
This larger dining room has room for 10 individuals at the table, a vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling windows on both sides.
Media room.
The media room has an extensive library, custom mahogany shelves, and a quartz floor.
Primary bedroom.
This main bedroom has a heated floor, vaulted ceilings, and a private patio.
Closet – primary bedroom.
The main bedroom has a large walk-in closet.
Primary bathroom.
The main bathroom has a soaking bathtub and a spa-style shower.
Wine storage.
This temperature-controlled wine cellar area works for storing other libations as well.
Atrium hallway.
This hallway goes around the atrium and has doors leading to the outside area.
Deck.
The deck leads out to the pool and garden area.
Hot tub.
The hot tub is near the pool.
Pool.
The custom pool area has a panoramic view of the valley.
Patio.
This flagstone patio is located near the deck.
Patio.
A view of the flagstone patio from the opposite side.
Aerial view.
This view shows how this estate is placed to provide a sense of privacy.
This contemporary Sonoma estate is located on over 5 acres in a gated community known as George Ranch. Because of its location, this property has panoramic views of Sonoma Valley.
Built in 1989, this custom home has floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, a chef’s kitchen with a large prep island, vaulted ceilings, a formal dining area with custom lights, a wine cellar and a media room that features mahogany and quartz flooring.
Outside, the yard has landscaped gardens, and a pool and hot tub. The estate has solar panels and a generator on the property.
19070 Baytree Lane, Sonoma is listed by David S. Costello of Compass
