Originally listed as a starter home, the price has recently been reduced and more care has been taken to list the upgrades such as freshly paint, new roof, solar panels, newer fencing, and AC.

Listed as a starter home, this 1983 house has been well maintained and doesn’t appear to need any major updates or handiwork.

The kitchen keeps the feeling of a 1930s house, but with all new, modern appliances.

Built in the 1930s, this house has a mud room which is a dedicated space where individuals can remove muddy boots, jackets, and other outerwear before entering the house.

This historic starter home is on a large lot, and has been freshly painted with new appliances in the kitchen.

Though the architecture of the house is reflecting the decade it was built, this living room has been updated with new flooring and fresh paint.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is listed as a starter home, and has been well maintained through the years while still keeping it’s 1970s aesthetic.

This house has a landscaped backyard, but a lot of handiwork is needed in the interior, including an addition to the family room.

With a lot size of .28 acres, this backyard a lot of room for whatever the new homeowners choose to do with it.

Listed as a starter home that would be best suited for a handyperson, this house is mostly original but looks like it can use some updates.

Recent studies about housing issues have found that the absence of affordable “starter homes” is one of the reasons for the current housing shortage.

The reason the no-frills, entry-level houses aren’t being built isn’t that they aren’t wanted, it’s that changes in the building process often make it difficult for the builders: the cost of land has risen, construction materials and fees have become more expensive, and the communities where new houses are built tend to be more prescriptive about what housing should look like. Nearly all neighborhood communities tend to make it difficult to build the kind of home that new homebuyers looking to build equity would be able to afford.

While brand-new starter homes aren’t being built as they once were, there are still homes listed now that are described as “starter homes” by the listing agent. While older, and in need of some sweat-equity to get them in shape, these below-median houses may be what a new homebuyer is looking for.

Click through our gallery above to see starter homes available right now