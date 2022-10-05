Slide 1 of 18
1201 Juan Way, Petaluma - $650,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,152 square feet. Lot size: 0.28 acres. Year built: 1970.
Listed as a starter home that would be best suited for a handyperson, this house is mostly original but looks like it can use some updates.
Living room.
This spacious living room shows wear on the walls and parts of the ceiling.
Backyard.
With a lot size of .28 acres, this backyard a lot of room for whatever the new homeowners choose to do with it.
108 Burlington Drive, Petaluma - $634,950
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,444 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1955.
This house has a landscaped backyard, but a lot of handiwork is needed in the interior, including an addition to the family room.
Living room addition.
Not yet completed, this room addition could use some carpentry work.
Backyard.
The backyard is spacious and tidy, with a lawn and established trees around the perimeter.
1730 Greeneich Avenue, Santa Rosa - $590,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,444 square feet. Lot size: 4,003 square feet. Year built: 1970.
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is listed as a starter home, and has been well maintained through the years while still keeping it’s 1970s aesthetic.
Living room.
Though the architecture of the house is reflecting the decade it was built, this living room has been updated with new flooring and fresh paint.
Backyard.
The backyard has a patio space for entertaining.
2650 Victoria Drive, Santa Rosa - $499,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. Lot size: 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1930.
This historic starter home is on a large lot, and has been freshly painted with new appliances in the kitchen.
Mud room.
Built in the 1930s, this house has a mud room which is a dedicated space where individuals can remove muddy boots, jackets, and other outerwear before entering the house.
Kitchen.
The kitchen keeps the feeling of a 1930s house, but with all new, modern appliances.
1048 Garfield Drive, Petaluma - $749,900
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,092 square feet. Lot size: 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1983.
Listed as a starter home, this 1983 house has been well maintained and doesn’t appear to need any major updates or handiwork.
Living room.
The living room is spacious with the original wood flooring.
Backyard.
The backyard is carefully landscaped and move-in ready.
2423 Zurlo Way, Santa Rosa - $748,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,092 square feet. Lot size: 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1983.
Originally listed as a starter home, the price has recently been reduced and more care has been taken to list the upgrades such as freshly paint, new roof, solar panels, newer fencing, and AC.
Living room.
The living room features hardwood flooring and an original wood-burning fireplace.
Backyard.
There’s a pool in the backyard and well-maintained landscaping.