Built in 2016, this modern home sits on over 2 acres and offers panoramic views of Alexander Valley.

The house was designed by Method Homes and the 3,900-square-foot interior includes a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and a butler’s pantry.  There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and custom architectural details throughout the home

There is a separate studio unit with a private entrance and spacious open floor plan.

The backyard area was designed to emphasize indoor/outdoor living with open areas for dining, a play structure, pool, an entertainment patio and views of the surrounding vineyards.

4120 W Sausal Lane, Healdsburg is listed by John N Dayton and Grace Gau of Dayton & Tremont Real Estate

