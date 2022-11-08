Around the perimeter of the yard are landscaped flowers, shrubs, and drought resistant grasses.

Both the alpaca and sheep have a significant amount of room to roam.

The organic farmstead is comprised of both alpaca and sheep.

This is where the almost 2 acres of alpaca and sheep farm begins.

This 8-person hot tub is located at the edge of the yard where the Alpaca farm begins.

View of the main patio in the day.

This custom outdoor patio is meant for entertaining, with panoramic views of the Sonoma Valley and room for outdoor dining.

The main bathroom has 2 showers, one with a full bath, and features the wooden floors.

This room continues the look and feel of the house with the wooden floor and recessed lighting.

This recreation room has a pool table, electric fireplace, and seats for guests to watch the game.

Located at the front of the house, the formal dining area has cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting, an open beamed ceiling, and large windows offering views of the acreage.

This view shows the casual eating area at the kitchen counter.

The kitchen has been extensively remodeled with high-end appliances and new cabinetry.

Entering through the front door, there’s a large open area where the dining room, living room, and primary bedroom can be seen.

This entryway porch has new linoleum tiles, and is set up for outdoor entertaining.

There’s a gravel driveway leading up to the front of the house, and a sizable porch.

Approaching this historic home, it’s noticeable that it’s been updated, and the land has been landscaped and made comfortable for both human and animal inhabitants.

Built in 1935, this three-bedroom, tw0-bathroom home underwent a rebuild in 2019 to update the interior and add solar. Part of the estate is used as an Airbnb, while the rest is dedicated to an organic alpaca and sheep farm.

This house, featuring views of Sonoma Valley vineyards, is on over 2 acres of land, with almost no close neighbors.

The interior of the main house is over 2,000 square feet and features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. There’s also a 900-square-foot studio, and a small workshop outside, along with an eight-person hot tub and a large patio for entertaining.

22050 Bonness Road, Sonoma is listed by Yasmeen Hillyard of RE/MAX Gold

