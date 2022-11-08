Built in 1935, this three-bedroom, tw0-bathroom home underwent a rebuild in 2019 to update the interior and add solar. Part of  the estate is used as an Airbnb, while the rest is dedicated to an organic alpaca and sheep farm.

This house, featuring views of Sonoma Valley vineyards,  is on over 2 acres of land, with almost no close neighbors.

The interior of the main house is over 2,000 square feet and features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. There’s also a 900-square-foot studio, and a small workshop outside, along with an eight-person hot tub and a large patio for entertaining.

22050 Bonness Road, Sonoma is listed by Yasmeen Hillyard of RE/MAX Gold

