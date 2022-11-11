Slide 1 of 18
1711 Woodward Drive, Santa Rosa - $699,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,371 square feet. Lot size: 7,200 square feet. Year built: 1962.
Built in 1962, this well-maintained home is less than a mile from three different schools: Spring Creek Matanzas Charter School, distance: 0.1 mile, Herbert Slater Middle School, distance: 0.6 miles, and Montgomery High School, distance: 0.7 miles.
Living room.
The living room features solid wood flooring, fresh paint, and a gas fireplace.
Backyard.
There are raised planters for vegetables, and room for outdoor entertaining.
781 Litchfield Avenue, Sebastopol - $799,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,569 square feet. Lot size: 0.25 acres. Year built: 1897.
This historic house was built in 1897 and is less than a mile from two schools: Park Side Elementary School, distance: 0.6 miles, and Analy High School, distance: 0.9 miles.
Living room.
Besides being well-maintained and updated, this living room features high ceilings and two floor-to-ceiling windows.
Backyard.
This raised custom patio steps down to storage sheds, and the rest of the yard features another sizable patio area with plenty of room for entertaining.
4310 Princeton Way, Santa Rosa - $649,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,157 square feet. Lot size: 6,961 square feet. Year built: 1976.
This sizable three bedroom home features central cooling, and is less than a mile from three schools: Village Elementary Charter School, distance: 0.3 miles, Herbert Slater Middle School, distance: 0.3 miles, and Montgomery High School, distance: 0.9 miles.
Living room.
The living room features custom flooring, and a tall, angled ceiling to create more space.
Backyard.
Besides having close access to the nearby schools, the backyard is low-maintenance and drought-resistant.
1226 Camino Coronado, Rohnert Park - $569,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 928 square feet. Lot size: 6,961 square feet. Year built: 1976.
Though the interior is just 928 square feet, this 1970’s house is on a 6,961 square foot lot. It’s also less than a mile away from the local schools in Rohnert Park: Richard Crane Elementary, distance: 0.2 miles, Lawrence E. Jones Middle School, distance: 0.6 miles, and Rancho Cotate High School, distance: 0.2 miles.
Living room.
This original living room has been well taken care of, and features a large picture window at the front to let natural light in.
Backyard.
The yard is spacious, with a patio for entertaining and a sizable lawn for relaxing or playing.
5509 Dupont Drive, Santa Rosa - $689,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,381 square feet. Lot size: 8,799 square feet. Year built: 1966.
This 1960’s single-family house has a drought-resistant front yard and is less than a mile from two schools: Rincon Valley Charter School, distance: 0.2 miles, and Maria Carrillo High School, distance: 0.9 miles.
Living room.
This living room retains the original look and feel of the home.
Backyard.
With a concrete patio covering most of the yard, landscaping and maintenance are kept at a minimum.
2422 Mimosa Street, Santa Rosa - $649,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,470 square feet. Lot size: 7,680 square feet. Year built: 1965.
This 1965 house has two attached garage spaces, and is less than a mile from Yulupa Elementary School, distance: 0.3 miles.
Living room.
The living room features a fireplace and original flooring.
Backyard.
The backyard is spacious and features a deck for entertaining and minimal landscaping.