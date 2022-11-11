One of the considerations for homebuyers with children is how close the home is to a local school. For buyers who want to avoid pick-up or drop-off traffic, being within walking distance to the school can be a positive.

Here are the top three reasons to buy near a school:

Accessibility and exercise: If the school is within walking distance from the house, children and adults alike will benefit from the walk. (And older children can walk to school themselves!) If the school has a playground, basketball courts, or a track, these may all be accessible after school hours or on weekends.

Safety: Though a school will bring increased traffic during drop-off, or pick-up times, the area around the school generally benefits from a higher police presence, enforced speed limits, and crossing guards.

Increased home value: Homes around a school generally sell for higher since parents are often willing to pay a premium price to have easier access to their children’s school.

