The backyard is spacious and features a deck for entertaining and minimal landscaping.

This 1965 house has two attached garage spaces, and is less than a mile from Yulupa Elementary School, distance: 0.3 miles.

With a concrete patio covering most of the yard, landscaping and maintenance are kept at a minimum.

This living room retains the original look and feel of the home.

This 1960’s single-family house has a drought-resistant front yard and is less than a mile from two schools: Rincon Valley Charter School, distance: 0.2 miles, and Maria Carrillo High School, distance: 0.9 miles.

The yard is spacious, with a patio for entertaining and a sizable lawn for relaxing or playing.

This original living room has been well taken care of, and features a large picture window at the front to let natural light in.

Though the interior is just 928 square feet, this 1970’s house is on a 6,961 square foot lot. It’s also less than a mile away from the local schools in Rohnert Park: Richard Crane Elementary, distance: 0.2 miles, Lawrence E. Jones Middle School, distance: 0.6 miles, and Rancho Cotate High School , distance: 0.2 miles.

Besides having close access to the nearby schools, the backyard is low-maintenance and drought-resistant.

This sizable three bedroom home features central cooling, and is less than a mile from three schools: Village Elementary Charter School, distance: 0.3 miles, Herbert Slater Middle School, distance: 0.3 miles, and Montgomery High School, distance: 0.9 miles.

This raised custom patio steps down to storage sheds, and the rest of the yard features another sizable patio area with plenty of room for entertaining.

Besides being well-maintained and updated, this living room features high ceilings and two floor-to-ceiling windows.

This historic house was built in 1897 and is less than a mile from two schools: Park Side Elementary School , distance: 0.6 miles, and Analy High School , distance: 0.9 miles.

There are raised planters for vegetables, and room for outdoor entertaining.

Built in 1962, this well-maintained home is less than a mile from three different schools: Spring Creek Matanzas Charter School , distance: 0.1 mile, Herbert Slater Middle School , distance: 0.6 miles, and Montgomery High School , distance: 0.7 miles.

One of the considerations for homebuyers with children is how close the home is to a local school. For buyers who want to avoid pick-up or drop-off traffic, being within walking distance to the school can be a positive.

Here are the top three reasons to buy near a school:

Accessibility and exercise: If the school is within walking distance from the house, children and adults alike will benefit from the walk. (And older children can walk to school themselves!) If the school has a playground, basketball courts, or a track, these may all be accessible after school hours or on weekends.

Safety: Though a school will bring increased traffic during drop-off, or pick-up times, the area around the school generally benefits from a higher police presence, enforced speed limits, and crossing guards.

Increased home value: Homes around a school generally sell for higher since parents are often willing to pay a premium price to have easier access to their children’s school.

