Built in 2006, this spacious estate is on over 5 acres and built in the Santa Barbara Mediterranean architectural style. The interior of this single-level house is over 6,300 square feet and includes a wine room, a professional-grade kitchen, and a private movie screening room. The interior design details include imported travertine, Venetian plaster, limestone, and French granite, with oversized windows throughout to showcase the views of the surrounding redwoods.

Outside is a 4 car garage, patios for outdoor dining and entertainment, a one-bedroom guest house, and a trail leading to a private redwood grove. In addition to the grove, loggias, pathways, and gardens spread through the 5.42 acres.

811 Jonive Road #1, Sebastopol is listed by David Carpenter of Coldwell Banker Realty

