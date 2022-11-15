Custom Mediterranean-style estate in Sebastopol just listed for $4,300,000
Slide 1 of 27
811 Jonive Road #1, Sebastopol - $4,300,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 6,300 square feet. Lot size: 5.42 acres. Year built: 2006.
Bult in 2006, this estate has a large roundabout approaching the entrance, with an Italian fountain as a focal point and meticulous landscaping,
Slide 2 of 27
Paved entrance to the house.
This is the driveway leading from the main road up to the estate.
Slide 3 of 27
Aerial view of the front drive.
This view shows the roundabout around the Italian fountain that would be approached when driving up to this house.
Slide 4 of 27
View of the fountain from the front entry.
This is the view of the fountain when at the front entry of this home.
Slide 5 of 27
Entry doors.
The front doors are glass with custom metal fronts protecting them.
Slide 6 of 27
Inside entryway
The front entryway is lined with marble columns, a custom chandelier, and a marble reception table.
Slide 7 of 27
Main living room.
The main living room features a gas fireplace, custom curved ceiling with recessed lighting, and oversized picture windows.
Slide 8 of 27
Kitchen.
This professional kitchen has high-end appliances, marble counters and prep area.
Slide 9 of 27
Kitchen.
This view of the kitchen showcases the custom chandelier and custom range hood.
Slide 10 of 27
View of a patio dining area from the kitchen.
There’s a set of doors next to the kitchen that provides easy access to the outside patio dining area.
Slide 11 of 27
Patio dining area
This casual dining area provides a wide view of the backyard.
Slide 12 of 27
Casual dining room.
Back inside the home, this casual dining area is located right next to the kitchen.
Slide 13 of 27
Formal dining room.
The formal dining room can seat up to eight and is located right next to the wine room.
Slide 14 of 27
Wine storage room.
The wine room has storage space for hundreds of bottles of wine.
Slide 15 of 27
Primary bedroom.
The spacious primary bedroom has a gas fireplace, custom lighting, and a private patio.
Slide 16 of 27
Primary bedroom.
The main bedroom includes a separate sitting area with a fireplace.
Slide 17 of 27
Primary bedroom.
The main bedroom also includes a separate area for exercise with easy access to the outdoor patio.
Slide 18 of 27
Primary bathroom.
The primary bathroom has a spa-like feeling, with custom tilework, a soaking bathtub, chandelier, and private shower.
Slide 19 of 27
Primary bedroom walk-in closet.
This walk-in closet has enough space for two wardrobes, accessories, shoes, and as a changing area.
Slide 20 of 27
Screening room.
The house has a private movie screen room. According to the listing this “dedicated theatre inspired two Academy Awards for Avatar and Alice.”
Slide 21 of 27
Outdoor patios.
Most of the rooms in the house have access to custom patio areas.
Slide 22 of 27
Outdoor patio.
This patio area features a view of the expansive lawn area and the landscaping.
Slide 23 of 27
Redwood grove.
A path through the yard area leads to this redwood grove.
Slide 24 of 27
4-car garage.
This garage keeps vehicles out of the elements while parked.
Slide 25 of 27
Aerial view of the back.
This is a view of what the back of the house looks like.
Slide 26 of 27
Aerial view of the back.
This view of the back of the house shows the difference between the carefully landscaped areas and the rest of the acreage.
Slide 27 of 27
Aerial view of the property.
This is a look at the entire property.
Built in 2006, this spacious estate is on over 5 acres and built in the Santa Barbara Mediterranean architectural style. The interior of this single-level house is over 6,300 square feet and includes a wine room, a professional-grade kitchen, and a private movie screening room. The interior design details include imported travertine, Venetian plaster, limestone, and French granite, with oversized windows throughout to showcase the views of the surrounding redwoods.
Outside is a 4 car garage, patios for outdoor dining and entertainment, a one-bedroom guest house, and a trail leading to a private redwood grove. In addition to the grove, loggias, pathways, and gardens spread through the 5.42 acres.
811 Jonive Road #1, Sebastopol is listed by David Carpenter of Coldwell Banker Realty
Click through our gallery above to preview this custom Mediterranean-style estate.