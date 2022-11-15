Slide 1 of 27 811 Jonive Road #1, Sebastopol - $4,300,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 6,300 square feet. Lot size: 5.42 acres. Year built: 2006. Bult in 2006, this estate has a large roundabout approaching the entrance, with an Italian fountain as a focal point and meticulous landscaping,

Slide 2 of 27 Paved entrance to the house. This is the driveway leading from the main road up to the estate.

Slide 3 of 27 Aerial view of the front drive. This view shows the roundabout around the Italian fountain that would be approached when driving up to this house.

Slide 4 of 27 View of the fountain from the front entry. This is the view of the fountain when at the front entry of this home.

Slide 5 of 27 Entry doors. The front doors are glass with custom metal fronts protecting them.

Slide 6 of 27 Inside entryway The front entryway is lined with marble columns, a custom chandelier, and a marble reception table.

Slide 7 of 27 Main living room. The main living room features a gas fireplace, custom curved ceiling with recessed lighting, and oversized picture windows.

Slide 8 of 27 Kitchen. This professional kitchen has high-end appliances, marble counters and prep area.

Slide 9 of 27 Kitchen. This view of the kitchen showcases the custom chandelier and custom range hood.

Slide 10 of 27 View of a patio dining area from the kitchen. There’s a set of doors next to the kitchen that provides easy access to the outside patio dining area.

Slide 11 of 27 Patio dining area This casual dining area provides a wide view of the backyard.

Slide 12 of 27 Casual dining room. Back inside the home, this casual dining area is located right next to the kitchen.

Slide 13 of 27 Formal dining room. The formal dining room can seat up to eight and is located right next to the wine room.

Slide 14 of 27 Wine storage room. The wine room has storage space for hundreds of bottles of wine.

Slide 15 of 27 Primary bedroom. The spacious primary bedroom has a gas fireplace, custom lighting, and a private patio.

Slide 16 of 27 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom includes a separate sitting area with a fireplace.

Slide 17 of 27 Primary bedroom. The main bedroom also includes a separate area for exercise with easy access to the outdoor patio.

Slide 18 of 27 Primary bathroom. The primary bathroom has a spa-like feeling, with custom tilework, a soaking bathtub, chandelier, and private shower.

Slide 19 of 27 Primary bedroom walk-in closet. This walk-in closet has enough space for two wardrobes, accessories, shoes, and as a changing area.

Slide 20 of 27 Screening room. The house has a private movie screen room. According to the listing this “dedicated theatre inspired two Academy Awards for Avatar and Alice.”

Slide 21 of 27 Outdoor patios. Most of the rooms in the house have access to custom patio areas.

Slide 22 of 27 Outdoor patio. This patio area features a view of the expansive lawn area and the landscaping.

Slide 23 of 27 Redwood grove. A path through the yard area leads to this redwood grove.

Slide 24 of 27 4-car garage. This garage keeps vehicles out of the elements while parked.

Slide 25 of 27 Aerial view of the back. This is a view of what the back of the house looks like.

Slide 26 of 27 Aerial view of the back. This view of the back of the house shows the difference between the carefully landscaped areas and the rest of the acreage.