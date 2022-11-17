Slide 1 of 18
510 Garfield Park Avenue, Santa Rosa - $709,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,456 square feet. Lot size: 8,294 square feet. Year built: 1965.
Built in 1965 this 3 bedroom house has over 1,400 square feet of interior space and a roomy 2 car garage.
Living room.
The living room has hardwood flooring and a stonework fireplace.
Backyard.
The backyard has a raised pool with a custom deck.
410 Oak Mesa Court, Santa Rosa - $839,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 2,035 square feet. Lot size: 0.62 acres. Year built: 1980.
This single-family residence has carved out a place for itself on 0.62 acres of hillside.
Living room.
The living room features a high ceiling and windows on most of the walls to allow natural light in.
Garage.
Instead of a 3 car garage, this home features 3 separate attached garage spaces.
127 Calle Petite Sarah, Sonoma - $730,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,382 square feet. Lot size: 0.28 acres Year built: 1981.
This 1980’s house in Sonoma has been carefully maintained and features a sizable backyard, private pool, and over 1,300 square feet of interior space.
Living room.
The living room is open with a high, slanted ceiling and light wooden flooring.
Garage.
The two-car garage is separate from the home and has space to park two additional cars in the driveway.
757 Montclair Drive, Santa Rosa - $655,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,490 square feet. Lot size: 8,250 square feet. Year built: 1976.
Built in 1976 this house is on an 8,250-square-foot parcel of land and includes an attached two-car garage.
Living room.
This house has an all original interior including a brick fireplace.
Front yard.
This side view of the front yard shows how the stepped planters obscure the sight of the driveway and parking garage.
8728 Holly Leaf Drive Windsor - $825,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,750 square feet. Lot size: 6,264 square feet. Year built: 1995.
This mid-90s house in Windsor has over 1,700 square feet of interior space, and nan attached three car garage.
Living room.
This room shows attention to keeping the home updated, with recessed lighting and a gas-insert fireplace.
Front yard.
The front of the house is carefully landscaped with drought-resistant plants and a view of the garage the shows it’s bisected with a 2-car garage on one side, and a one car garage on the other.
704 Wood Sorrel Drive, Petaluma - $575,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,368 square feet. Lot size: 5,401 square feet. Year built: 1987.
Built in 1987, this house has a modernist style of architecture and a sizable two-car garage.
Living room.
The living room mimics the exterior architecture with straight lines, angles, and a spiral staircase to the second floor.
Side yard.
Careful attention is paid to landscaping around the entire house, including the carefully landscaped side yard.