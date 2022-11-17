Vehicles are a homeowner’s second biggest expense when the monthly expenses on the car loan, insurance, maintenance, and gas are all considered. For homebuyers who own a luxury vehicle, classic, or project car, a garage may be one of the important features of the homes they’re considering. Here are three reasons a garage is useful:

Protecting an investment: A vehicle is a large purchase that many have a loan for. This investment should be protected to keep it from dropping in value too quickly.

Security: Because of their value, cars are a desirable target for thieves. Keeping a car in. garage keeps it out of sight and less likely to be stolen.

Weather: Wind, rain, heat, and events like storms and flooding, all wear down the paint and accelerate rusting.

