Careful attention is paid to landscaping around the entire house, including the carefully landscaped side yard.

The living room mimics the exterior architecture with straight lines, angles, and a spiral staircase to the second floor.

Built in 1987, this house has a modernist style of architecture and a sizable two-car garage.

The front of the house is carefully landscaped with drought-resistant plants and a view of the garage the shows it’s bisected with a 2-car garage on one side, and a one car garage on the other.

This room shows attention to keeping the home updated, with recessed lighting and a gas-insert fireplace.

This mid-90s house in Windsor has over 1,700 square feet of interior space, and nan attached three car garage.

This side view of the front yard shows how the stepped planters obscure the sight of the driveway and parking garage.

Built in 1976 this house is on an 8,250-square-foot parcel of land and includes an attached two-car garage.

The two-car garage is separate from the home and has space to park two additional cars in the driveway.

This 1980’s house in Sonoma has been carefully maintained and features a sizable backyard, private pool, and over 1,300 square feet of interior space.

The living room features a high ceiling and windows on most of the walls to allow natural light in.

This single-family residence has carved out a place for itself on 0.62 acres of hillside.

Built in 1965 this 3 bedroom house has over 1,400 square feet of interior space and a roomy 2 car garage.

Vehicles are a homeowner’s second biggest expense when the monthly expenses on the car loan, insurance, maintenance, and gas are all considered. For homebuyers who own a luxury vehicle, classic, or project car, a garage may be one of the important features of the homes they’re considering. Here are three reasons a garage is useful:

Protecting an investment: A vehicle is a large purchase that many have a loan for. This investment should be protected to keep it from dropping in value too quickly.

Security: Because of their value, cars are a desirable target for thieves. Keeping a car in. garage keeps it out of sight and less likely to be stolen.

Weather: Wind, rain, heat, and events like storms and flooding, all wear down the paint and accelerate rusting.

