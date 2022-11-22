Historic renovated house in Sonoma listed for $3,295,000
Slide 1 of 20
770 Austin Avenue, Sonoma - $3,295,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,312 square feet. Lot size: 0.34 acres. Year built: 1945.
The front of the house is carefully landscaped, and the home has been well-maintained and updated.
Slide 2 of 20
Front door.
The front door includes newer hardware and large windows on the upper half.
Slide 3 of 20
Entryway.
Entering the home reveals wood flooring, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light.
Slide 4 of 20
Living room.
The main living room has a fireplace, high ceiling, and a large picture window looking out towards the street.
Slide 5 of 20
Living room.
This view of the living room shows the fireplace and a skylight over the entrance.
Slide 6 of 20
Sitting room.
The casual sitting room is next to the kitchen and features recessed lighting and wood flooring.
Slide 7 of 20
Kitchen.
This professional chefs-kitchen has high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.
Slide 8 of 20
Kitchen.
There’s a casual eating area at the main counter.
Slide 9 of 20
Formal dining room.
The formal dining room has enough space to fit eight diners and has a roomy bay window looking out towards the front and windows on the side.
Slide 10 of 20
Primary bedroom.
This home’s main bedroom is roomy and features a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting a sliding glass door leading to the backyard.
Slide 11 of 20
Walk-in closet.
The primary bedroom also features an oversized walk-in closet.
Slide 12 of 20
Primary bathroom.
The bathroom for the primary bedroom features a deep soaking bathtub and custom countertop for the sink.
Slide 13 of 20
Primary bathroom.
There’s a spa-like shower with custom tilework.
Slide 14 of 20
Backyard.
The backyard has a clean, well-landscaped layout, ideal for both entertaining or relaxing.
Slide 15 of 20
Backyard dining area.
To take advantage of the mild weather in Sonoma, the back patio has a dining area for up to six people set up.
Slide 16 of 20
Pool.
This custom pool has been arranged with the same precision as the rest of the backyard, with river rocks surrounding the outer areas.
Slide 17 of 20
Pool.
There’s an area set up for lounging at one end of the pool.
Slide 18 of 20
Garage.
On one side of the backyard is a detached 4-car garage.
Slide 19 of 20
Garage.
The interior shows how much room there really is in what looks to be a modest garage from the outside.
Slide 20 of 20
Aerial view.
The aerial view illustrates the layout of the whole property.
Built in 1945, this well-maintained house is on over 0.34 acres in Sonoma. It’s been extensively renovated to include an open floor plan, a chef’s kitchen, a sizable primary bedroom, and a 4-car garage. It’s meant as a single-family residence, and the interior includes vaulted ceilings, a living room, and a sitting room.
Outside, there’s room for entertaining with meticulously landscaped grounds, an outdoor dining area, and a custom pool with an area set aside for relaxing.
770 Austin Avenue, Sonoma is listed by Jeff D Lokey of Compass
Click through our gallery above to preview this historic Sonoma estate