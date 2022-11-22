The aerial view illustrates the layout of the whole property.

The interior shows how much room there really is in what looks to be a modest garage from the outside.

On one side of the backyard is a detached 4-car garage.

There’s an area set up for lounging at one end of the pool.

This custom pool has been arranged with the same precision as the rest of the backyard, with river rocks surrounding the outer areas.

To take advantage of the mild weather in Sonoma, the back patio has a dining area for up to six people set up.

The backyard has a clean, well-landscaped layout, ideal for both entertaining or relaxing.

The bathroom for the primary bedroom features a deep soaking bathtub and custom countertop for the sink.

The primary bedroom also features an oversized walk-in closet.

This home’s main bedroom is roomy and features a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting a sliding glass door leading to the backyard.

The formal dining room has enough space to fit eight diners and has a roomy bay window looking out towards the front and windows on the side.

This professional chefs-kitchen has high-end appliances and custom cabinetry.

The casual sitting room is next to the kitchen and features recessed lighting and wood flooring.

This view of the living room shows the fireplace and a skylight over the entrance.

The main living room has a fireplace, high ceiling, and a large picture window looking out towards the street.

Entering the home reveals wood flooring, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light.

The front door includes newer hardware and large windows on the upper half.

The front of the house is carefully landscaped, and the home has been well-maintained and updated.

Built in 1945, this well-maintained house is on over 0.34 acres in Sonoma. It’s been extensively renovated to include an open floor plan, a chef’s kitchen, a sizable primary bedroom, and a 4-car garage. It’s meant as a single-family residence, and the interior includes vaulted ceilings, a living room, and a sitting room.

Outside, there’s room for entertaining with meticulously landscaped grounds, an outdoor dining area, and a custom pool with an area set aside for relaxing.

770 Austin Avenue, Sonoma is listed by Jeff D Lokey of Compass

