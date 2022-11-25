With an unseasonable cold snap this November, homebuyers may be interested in what kind of heating the houses they’re looking at have. Specifically, they may be concerned with the fireplace in the living room: is it gas or wood-burning?

Most newer houses are built with gas fireplaces for energy efficiency, and space heaters, gas fireplaces, and new forms of insulation have replaced asbestos and fiberglass to keep a house warm during winter.

But for homeowners who prefer the sounds and sight of a real wood-burning fireplace, plenty of newly listed houses still offer them.

Click through our gallery above to see these currently listed Sonoma County homes with a wood-burning fireplace.