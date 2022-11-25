Slide 1 of 18 96 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park - $545,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,232 square feet. Lot size: 2,762 square feet. Year built: 1985. This single-family home is part of a duplex in Rohnert Park and is two stories with an attached garage and a large backyard patio.

Fireplace. Built in 1985, this meticulously maintained fireplace almost looks like it would be a gas insert, but it's a wood-burning fireplace.

Backyard. The back of this house features a large cement patio, making it a low-maintenance yard with plenty of room for entertaining.

606 Summertree Lane, Santa Rosa - $610,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1986. This 3-bedroom house is on a 7,000-square-foot lot in the Larkfield area of Santa Rosa, with both central heating as well as a wood-burning fireplace.

Fireplace. This fireplace has been part of the house since it was built in 1986 and looks well-used.

Backyard. The backyard patio features custom brickwork pavers.

461 Tracy Avenue, Santa Rosa - $595,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,120 square feet. Lot size: 6,778 square feet. Year built: 1981. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Northwest Santa Rosa, and is on a 6,778 square foot lot. While it has central heating, a wood-burning fireplace is included in the living room.

Kitchen. While many of the rooms aren't shown in this listing, the kitchen keeps the look and feel of when the house was built in 1981.

Backyard. There's a lot of space for the homeowner to landscape the backyard as they like.

649 Ely Boulevard S, Petaluma - $695,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,074 square feet. Lot size: 7,805 square feet. Year built: 1985. This spacious house in Petaluma has been updated throughout, with new flooring, windows, and Central AC.

Fireplace. This original wood-burning fireplace has been given a fresh coat of paint on the exterior.

Backyard. The backyard has minimal landscaping, and enough room on the side to park a boat or RV.

1505 Heather Drive, Santa Rosa - $629,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,232 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1963. Built in 1963, this home sits on an over 5,000 square foot lot.

Fireplace. The fireplace in this good-sized living room appears to have an updated mantel.

Backyard. Cleared of most vegetation, this backyard is extremely low maintenance.

2321 Mandarin Lane, Santa Rosa - $569,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,392 square feet. Lot size: 5,131 square feet. Year built: 1985. Listed as a fixer, the 3 bedroom, 2 bath home was built in 1985 and has an original interior.

Fireplace. This wood-burning fireplace is well contained, and according to the listing is enough to heat this large living room.