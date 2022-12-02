With over 7,000 square feet of interior space, this living room has high-ceilings, hardwood floors, and marble floor in the entryway.

This open area used as a living room takes the idea of indoor/outdoor living to a literal level.

This single-family home has over 21,000 square feet of interior space, and sits on 30+ acres that’s used as a professional equestrian compound.

While the yard area features an underground wine cellar, tennis court, bocce court, and fire pit, this view shows the expanse of land the homeowners still have to enjoy.

Built in 2010, this estate is meant to be a full-time family home that includes a great room, chefs' kitchen, sunroom, and a media room inside with a pool and tennis court outside.

With over 100+ acres to explore, this patio serves as a good entertaining area with panoramic views.

This living room in the 2 bedroom structure looks professionally designed and furnished, comfortable enough for a full-time residence.

This legacy ranch in Glen Ellen has a main structure that’s a permitted agricultural barn. And an attached two-bedroom structure that can be used for full-time living or as a guest unit.

With over 500 acres, there’s not a single space that’s a backyard; but plenty of trails, ponds, fishing, hiking, and equestrian trails instead.

This main house is family-focused, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and most of the focus on upgrades saved for the outside, working areas.

This is a well-known ranch, Hagemann Ranch, which has been in use since 1857. Still a working cattle ranch, this estate is both a family home and business.

When it comes to usable land, this estate sits on 144.53 acres that include a protected wildlife habitat, a pond, seasonal creeks, gardens, olive groves, and equestrian trails.

This living room features some of the higher-end upgrades, like custom stonework, walnut wood, pear burl, and African teak woodwork.

This family home has over 8,000 square feet of interior space, enough room for everyone in a 4-bedroom house.

When homebuyers begin the search for a new home, they generally have a budget in mind. House prices will fluctuate with the market, but there will always be houses that are extremely expensive compared to others in the same town. Here are three reasons these homes command a higher price:

Upgrades: Homeowners tend to upgrade their houses to add to comfort and improve the aesthetics. A house with a kitchen that’s been upgraded to all professional appliances, marble counters, and custom cabinets will have added value that’s higher than a kitchen that’s never been improved since the house was first built.

Location: This refers to how close a home is located to desired amenities, such as highly rated schools, employment opportunities, and areas for shopping, entertainment, or recreation.

Home size and usable space: Besides having enough interior square footage to house the family comfortably, the lot size and ability to use the land is important, especially for homebuyers who grow grapes, farm, train animals, or take part in outdoor activities like hiking or horseback riding.

Click through our gallery above to see the six most expensive homes currently listed in Sonoma County