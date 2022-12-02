Slide 1 of 18
3050 High Grove Lane, Sonoma - $18,000,000
4 beds, 6 baths, 8,566 square feet. Lot size: 144.53 acres. Year built: 2006.
This family home has over 8,000 square feet of interior space, enough room for everyone in a 4-bedroom house.
Living room.
This living room features some of the higher-end upgrades, like custom stonework, walnut wood, pear burl, and African teak woodwork.
Backyard.
When it comes to usable land, this estate sits on 144.53 acres that include a protected wildlife habitat, a pond, seasonal creeks, gardens, olive groves, and equestrian trails.
18401 Highway 1, Bodega Bay - $13,900,000
5 beds, 3 baths, 3,623 square feet. Lot size: 544.17 acres. Year built: N/A.
This is a well-known ranch, Hagemann Ranch, which has been in use since 1857. Still a working cattle ranch, this estate is both a family home and business.
Living room.
This main house is family-focused, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and most of the focus on upgrades saved for the outside, working areas.
Backyard.
With over 500 acres, there’s not a single space that’s a backyard; but plenty of trails, ponds, fishing, hiking, and equestrian trails instead.
930 Nelligan Road, Glen Ellen - $12,950,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 3,584 square feet. Lot size: 100+ acres. Year built: 2018.
This legacy ranch in Glen Ellen has a main structure that’s a permitted agricultural barn. And an attached two-bedroom structure that can be used for full-time living or as a guest unit.
Living room.
This living room in the 2 bedroom structure looks professionally designed and furnished, comfortable enough for a full-time residence.
Yard.
With over 100+ acres to explore, this patio serves as a good entertaining area with panoramic views.
2020 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $11,995,000
8 beds, 12 baths, 9,620 square feet. Lot size: 12.69 acres. Year built: 2010.
Built in 2010, this estate is meant to be a full-time family home that includes a great room, chefs' kitchen, sunroom, and a media room inside with a pool and tennis court outside.
Living room.
This living room features high ceilings, an oversized fireplace and plenty of natural light.
Aerial view.
While the yard area features an underground wine cellar, tennis court, bocce court, and fire pit, this view shows the expanse of land the homeowners still have to enjoy.
105 Purvine Road, Petaluma - $11,899,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 21,407 square feet. Lot size: 30.40 acres. Year built: N/A.
This single-family home has over 21,000 square feet of interior space, and sits on 30+ acres that’s used as a professional equestrian compound.
Living room.
This open area used as a living room takes the idea of indoor/outdoor living to a literal level.
Aerial view.
This view shows that the 30.40 acres contain equestrian training arenas, riding trails, and a pond.
2420 Mountain Ranch Road, Petaluma - $11,500,000
4 beds, 6 baths, 7,013 square feet. Lot size: 42.68 acres. Year built: 2000.
This unique estate combines equestrian facilities and winemaking capabilities all under one roof.
Living room.
With over 7,000 square feet of interior space, this living room has high-ceilings, hardwood floors, and marble floor in the entryway.
Aerial view.
This view illustrates the expanse of vineyards, horse training areas, and stalls.