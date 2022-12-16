Slide 1 of 18 14790 Canyon 4 Road, Guerneville - $579,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,276 square feet. Lot size: 6,325 square feet. Year built: 1951. Coming in at around the latest average sale sales price, this 6,325 square foot home has unique architectural details and appears to have received recent upgrades.

Living room. The living room area has a wooden-slat ceiling with recessed lighting, and dual glass doors opening to the outdoor patio.

Patio. This back patio opens up to views of the surrounding redwoods.

15047 Drake Road, Guerneville - $1,499,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,865 square feet. Lot size: 7,601 square feet. Year built: 2013. This sizable house is listed at far above the average selling price of other homes currently listed in Guerneville, in part due to the amount of custom work detail added to the home.

Living room. The first noticeable custom addition in the living room is the stepped ceiling with lighting built in.

Back patio. Though space is limited for a backyard, the current homeowners have created an indoor/outdoor kitchen area which is comfortable for use in any weather.

19378 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville - $470,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 680 square feet. Lot size: 5,502 square feet. Year built: 1953. The interior of this home is small at just 680 square feet, but the house offers onsite parking which is a plus.

Living room. While small, this living room mages to feel spacious with a raised ceiling, light wood flooring, and plenty of natural light.

Back of house. Built against the side of a hill, the space there is for a small back area that's used mostly for storage and to get around the outside perimeter of the home.

14795 Northern Avenue, Guerneville - $420,000 2 beds, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1954. Built in 1954, this house has a lot of potential for upgrades. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and the listing states the second bedroom doesn't include a closet, so it appears storage may be limited.

Living room. While the square footage isn't stated, the living room appears to have a lot of space and opens to an outside patio.

Kitchen. Though the square footage isn't given for this house, this compact kitchen shows that it's on the smaller side.

14842 Canyon 1 Road, Guerneville - $299,000 1 bed, 2 baths, 650 square feet. Lot size: 10,001 square feet. Year built: 1955. This house is small with only 650 square feet of interior space, but includes a sizable 10,001 square foot lot. At $299,000, it's far below average price, but it does need a lot of attention to make it livable.

Living room. Built in 1955, everything from the fireplace to the dark wood ceiling appears to be original.

Rear patio. Like many homes in Guerneville, this house has a raised patio area in the back.

19392 Hidden Valley Road, Guerneville - $519,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 800 square feet. Lot size: 10,001 square feet. Year built: 1925. This historic home was built in 1925, and has been well maintained and upgraded with a newer heating system, upgraded electrical, and a new roof that includes skylights.

Living room. This living room showcases a new exposed-beam ceiling that shows the new skylights, as well as newer wooden flooring and new windows.