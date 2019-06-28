1113 Baywood Drive , Petaluma COMING SOON - Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $2,400, two bedrooms from $2,815 Altura apartments: This brand-new luxury complex will have designer units with entertainment style kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, vinyl plank flooring and high-end finishes. Complex amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, fitness center and 4,000 square foot community center. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Altura apartments )

Fun for the whole family: A playground for the kids at Park Vue.

2001 Piner Road , Santa Rosa Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,892, two-bedrooms from $2,050. Park Vue Apartments: Little touches like a pool, spa, business center, library and fitness center are just some of the perks at Park Vue Apartments. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Park Vue )

Luxe life: The well-curated one, two- and three- bedroom units at Annadel offer easy open floor plans and modern appliances.

1020 Jennings Ave ., Santa Rosa Multiple units available, one-bedrooms from $1,920, two-bedrooms from $2,160, three-bedrooms from $2,400 Annadel Apartments: The epitome of luxury living, this high-end complex has plenty to offer for the median rental price. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Annadel Apartments )

1128 Clelia Court , Petaluma - $2,500 Full house – 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,308 square feet. Family abode: This recently remodeled East Petaluma home features a private fenced yard, deck and large storage shed. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Century 21 Bundesen )

1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa COMING SOON - multiple units starting at $1,600 Sendero Townhomes – A brand new complex with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom units is coming to West Santa Rosa. The properties will feature private porches, small backyards and attached garages. (Photos courtesy of Zillow . Property listed by Oakmont Management Group )

1818 Midway Drive , Santa Rosa - $2,100/mo Full house - 2 bed, 1 bath, 945 square feet. Home sweet home: This Santa Rosa single-level home is cute as a button. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Adriana Buenrostro /Prosper Moves)

Depending on who you ask the median rental rate is somewhere between $1,970 and $2,030 in Sonoma County. According to a new report by the website RentCafe.com, the average two bedroom in Sonoma County will cost you around $2,027 per month, an increase of $6 over the same month last year.

The picture looks a bit more bleak if you break out Petaluma. According to Rent Cafe, Petaluma residents paid $2,356 in May for an average two-bedroom apartment. That’s up $56 from May 2018.

The national outlook isn’t much better. The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s annual Out of Reach report, claims that most minimum wage earners cannot afford the median rent in most major cities across the country. Their rent calculator, allows you to tabulate how much you would have to earn for your rent to only account for 30% of your monthly income. For Petaluma residents, that’s around $45 per hour (or $22.50 per hour for a household with two breadwinners).

Rental rate increases put affordable housing further and further out of reach for minimum wage earners.

In California, where the base is around $12 per hour, a two-bedroom apartment around $1,150 would fall within that 30% affordability quotient for a family with two wage earners.

The good news is that the median rent can get you quite a lot in Sonoma County.

From full houses to luxury apartments, click through our gallery above to take a look.