Lots to love: The homes at Keller Court Commons feature radiant heat, solar, covered front porches, private yards and more.

720 Keller Court , Petaluma - $1,295,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,524 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 0.05 acres Modern delight: For the price of a S.F. condo, you can get this cool contemporary development home. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by kellercourtcommons.com )

The more the merrier: The detached studio features a modern design, to be used for guest quarters or your personal home office.

527 Matheson St., Healdsburg - $1,650,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,092 square feet. Year built: 1878. Lot size: 0.19 acres. Bunga-love: This historic 1878 bungalow is conveniently located near Healdsburg Plaza tasting rooms, restaurants and shops. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tatiana McWilliams , Compass)

Foodie's delight: The interiors aren't too shabby either, check out this amazing gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of work-space.

Home is where the hearth is: In this case it is inside AND outside at 10655 Barnett Valley Road.

Entertainer's dream: Built with indoor/outdoor living in mind, this West Sonoma County hideaway features an outdoor pizza oven and bar.

10655 Barnett Valley Road, Sebastopol - $1,589,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,306 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 3.2 acres. Got land? This single-level handcrafted beauty is set on 3+ acre lot with room for gardens or grazing animals. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Laura Hall , Terra Firma Global Partners)

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work!

Mid-century marvelous: 534 Este Madera Drive features and expansive floor plan with spacious bedrooms, a recently renovated guest bath, two fireplaces, raised garden beds, fruit trees and a second driveway for additional parking.

534 Este Madera Drive , Sonoma – $1,675,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,751 square feet. Year built: 1964 Lot size: 0.29 acres. Location, location, location : This classic mid-century home is a 50 minute drive to San Francisco! Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Connie Johnson and Jamie Johnson Cook , Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty)

Got storage? You won't find a garage like this with your S.F. single-family home.

Soothing escape: Enjoy a glass of bubbly and Sonoma Coast views from the hot tub at 35428 Fly Cloud Road.

Go with the flow: An easy open concept great room with indoor and outdoor spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out with friends and family.

35428 Fly Cloud Road , The Sea Ranch 3 beds, 3 baths, 3,166 square feet. Year built: 1993. Lot size:0.62 acres Contemporary classic: This nineties coastal retreat is built in the eye-catching Sea Ranch Vernacular style. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carol Kozal , The Coastal Real Estate Co.)

Let it all sink in: Enjoy peaceful ocean views from this uber-modern bathroom.

335 Las Plumas Court , Bodega Bay - $1,595,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,250 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 0.52 acres. Seaside luxury: This brand-new coastal retreat is just steps away from Portuguese Beach and a short drive to the town of Bodega Bay. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller , W Real Estate)

Opportunities abound: Conveniently located steps away from downtown Santa Rosa, this Victorian estate is zoned as commercial office space but could be converted into family home.

966 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa - $1,525,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 3,387 square feet. Year built: 1903. Lot size: 0.31 acres Vintage meets modern: This circa 1903 historical landmark was designed by Brainerd Jones and has been painstakingly renovated with an alluring mixture of period and contemporary details. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeff Murphy, Murphy Realty)

The median home price in San Francisco is $1,697,500 that is $1,032,500‬ more than the average home in Sonoma County. According to Compass real estate’s latest Bay Area housing market report, the price is up 4.9% over the same time last year.

Condos fare a little better at $1,200,000 per unit, but prices are a far cry from Sonoma County which ended May with a median home price of $665,000.

Sonoma County’s price represents a price drop of 4.4% and an increase in the number of homes on the market to 1,620, up 19.6% from this time last year.

So what does the San Francisco median home price buy you in Sonoma County? Properties priced between $1.2 and $1.7 million typically have three or more bedrooms, pools, spas, guesthouses, outdoor kitchens, and the finest of fixtures and finishes.

From historic homes to modern farmhouses, click through our gallery above to see what is currently listed in Sonoma County at San Francisco’s median home price.