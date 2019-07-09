Slide 1 of 27
966 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa - $1,525,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 3,387 square feet. Year built: 1903. Lot size: 0.31 acres
Vintage meets modern: This circa 1903 historical landmark was designed by Brainerd Jones and has been painstakingly renovated with an alluring mixture of period and contemporary details. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeff Murphy, Murphy Realty)
Opportunities abound: Conveniently located steps away from downtown Santa Rosa, this Victorian estate is zoned as commercial office space but could be converted into family home.
Ooh la la luxury: A classic chandelier hangs over the floral wallpapered formal dining room.
Updates galore: A thoroughly modern kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a farmhouse sink and a decorative tile back-splash.
335 Las Plumas Court, Bodega Bay - $1,595,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,250 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 0.52 acres.
Seaside luxury: This brand-new coastal retreat is just steps away from Portuguese Beach and a short drive to the town of Bodega Bay. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
View with a room: West facing, all-glass exterior walls capture stunning ocean views at 335 Las Plumas Court.
Luxe life: Designed with luxury in mind, 335 Las Plumas Court features high-end finishes like engineered hardwood floors, stone counter-tops, stainless-steel appliances and designer lighting.
Let it all sink in: Enjoy peaceful ocean views from this uber-modern bathroom.
35428 Fly Cloud Road, The Sea Ranch
3 beds, 3 baths, 3,166 square feet. Year built: 1993. Lot size:0.62 acres
Contemporary classic: This nineties coastal retreat is built in the eye-catching Sea Ranch Vernacular style. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carol Kozal, The Coastal Real Estate Co.)
Go with the flow: An easy open concept great room with indoor and outdoor spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out with friends and family.
Soothing escape: Enjoy a glass of bubbly and Sonoma Coast views from the hot tub at 35428 Fly Cloud Road.
Got storage? You won't find a garage like this with your S.F. single-family home.
534 Este Madera Drive, Sonoma – $1,675,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,751 square feet. Year built: 1964 Lot size: 0.29 acres.
Location, location, location : This classic mid-century home is a 50 minute drive to San Francisco! Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Connie Johnson and Jamie Johnson Cook, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty)
Mid-century marvelous: 534 Este Madera Drive features and expansive floor plan with spacious bedrooms, a recently renovated guest bath, two fireplaces, raised garden beds, fruit trees and a second driveway for additional parking.
Regal repose: A bedroom fit for a king with a white exposed beam ceiling and skylight.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work!
10655 Barnett Valley Road, Sebastopol - $1,589,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 3,306 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 3.2 acres.
Got land? This single-level handcrafted beauty is set on 3+ acre lot with room for gardens or grazing animals. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Laura Hall, Terra Firma Global Partners)
Entertainer's dream: Built with indoor/outdoor living in mind, this West Sonoma County hideaway features an outdoor pizza oven and bar.
Home is where the hearth is: In this case it is inside AND outside at 10655 Barnett Valley Road.
Foodie's delight: The interiors aren't too shabby either, check out this amazing gourmet kitchen with a gas stove, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of work-space.
527 Matheson St., Healdsburg - $1,650,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,092 square feet. Year built: 1878. Lot size: 0.19 acres.
Bunga-love: This historic 1878 bungalow is conveniently located near Healdsburg Plaza tasting rooms, restaurants and shops. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tatiana McWilliams, Compass)
Open concept design: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 527 Matheson Street.
The more the merrier: The detached studio features a modern design, to be used for guest quarters or your personal home office.
Bonus round: This home is an entertainer's delight featuring a Mugnaini wood fired oven, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, bocce court and a "speakeasy" wine cellar.
720 Keller Court, Petaluma - $1,295,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,524 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 0.05 acres
Modern delight: For the price of a S.F. condo, you can get this cool contemporary development home. (Photo courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by kellercourtcommons.com)
Lots to love: The homes at Keller Court Commons feature radiant heat, solar, covered front porches, private yards and more.
Planned community: Keller Courts commons residents enjoy community amenities like a clubhouse and bocce court.