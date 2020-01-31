Interior: The available unit at this Valley of the Moon complex features a private balcony, new flooring, and a covered parking space for one vehicle.

1276 Broadway , Sonoma - $1,695 1 bed, 1 bathroom Move-in-ready: A sunny and well-kept unit is currently available for rent in East Sonoma. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Woodfield Properties )

3018 Coffey Lane , Santa Rosa 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 874 square feet. Morningside Apartments: A family-sized unit is available at this central Santa Rosa complex close to the SMART Train and downtown entertainment. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Elisandro Arrianza, 707-526-4738)

More to love: A bright and cheery apartment with clean carpets, vaulted ceilings and patio access.

2452 Edgewater Drive , Santa Rosa - $1,845 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 900 square feet. Move-in special: The security deposit has been reduced to $995 for this bright and cheery condo at Dear Path Villas. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Larry Goodwin at Goodwin Property Management )

Location, location, location: The Alexandar is situated in-between Highway 12 and the 101, providing easy to locations in Sonoma County and beyond.

50 Apple Creek Lane , Santa Rosa Multiple units available. One bedrooms from $1,790. Tree-hugger's retreat: With close proximity to Howarth Park and Annadel State Park, The Alexandar Apartments are a nature lover's delight. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Alexandar Apartments )

Go with the flow: A stylish open concept design with spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing that seamlessly flow together.

400 Santa Alicia Drive , Rohnert Park Multiple units available. One bedrooms from $1,625, two bedrooms from $1,947 The Lennox: This collegiate cutie is conveniently located near Sonoma State and Highway 101. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by The Lennox apartments)

Fun and games: Fancy a game of bocce or a dip in the pool? Options abound for entertainment at Sonoma Ridge.

2900 Saint Paul Drive , Santa Rosa Two one bedroom units available from $1,849 - $2,100 Sonoma Ridge: These Bennett Valley luxury apartments offer access to a community pool, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, playground, community garden, outdoor kitchen and more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Sonoma Ridge Apartments )

According to the website Rent Cafe, the average rent in Sonoma County is around $1,948* a decrease of 2% from November of last year. Although the slight dip in prices is promising, the rental rate is still high for Sonoma County residents where the median household income is only $76,753, according to the latest Census reports.

The website analyzes data from all apartment buildings in Santa Rosa with 50 units or more, offering a somewhat limited view of the total rental market in Sonoma County, where many of the rentable apartments are granny units, townhouses or located in smaller complexes.

For those apartments with available data, 86% cost over $1,501, 13% cost between $1,001 and $1,500 and only 2% cost below $1,000.

The picture gets bleaker when you compare local prices to the nation, where the median rental price is $1,474, almost $500 dollars less than it is in Sonoma County.

Curious to see what $1,948 will rent you in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above to explore some of the options.

*Based on Santa Rosa pricing, with the largest concentration of rental pricing in the county.